Ebonyi Gov’ship Poll: Diaspora Group Endorses PDP Candidate Odii





Ahead of March the 11, 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, a popular diaspora group, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora (AEISCID) has declared total support for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

The group also called on people of the State both home and abroad to shun zoning arrangement, tribalism and money-induced politics and vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Odii, to end poverty, create massive employment and good governance through his five-point agenda manifesto.

In a statement released to journalists and signed by AESICID President, (Worldwide), Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the group encouraged all registered voters in the State, who are yet to get their PVCs, to take advantage of the additional days which the electoral Commission, INEC, has provided and get their voter cards to elect credible candidates for various elective positions in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper