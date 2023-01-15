 Gombe Governorship: Inuwa Braves The Odds As March 11 Beckons





Although there are complaints by some politicians in the opposition camp that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is not doing well in terms of welfare to politicians and monetary gifts to supporters, the popularity and good will he enjoys in the state at the moment is an indication that he may not be facing serious political hitches ahead of the governorship election in the state.

For instance, the major opponent of the governor Mohammed Barde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is enmeshed in internal crisis in his party, as several chieftains and heavyweight politicians left the opposition after the outcome of the primary election.

One of the party bigwigs that left is Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna who contested against Barde during the governorship primary election and came second. He was also a governorship aspirant in 2019 and one time managing director of an electricity distribution company known as ‘KEDCO’. After dumping the PDP, Jamilu joined APC and appointed the party’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper