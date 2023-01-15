JUST-IN: Bandits Kill Catholic Priest Who Escaped Madalla Church Bombing In Niger





Bandits at about 3am on Sunday morning set ablaze a Catholic Parish House and killed the Parish Priest, Rev. Father Isaac Achi and injured his assistant in Kaffin Koro town of Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

The State Police Command confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the criminals invaded the Parish Priest residence of St. Peters Catholic Church along Daza Road in Kafin-Koro, to carry out the dawn attack.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi was the Parish Priest as of the time of the Christmas Day bombing at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger State on December 25, 2011.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper