JUST-IN: Uncle Killed As Gunmen Attack PDP Reps Candidate, Ugochinyere, In Imo 





Gunmen numbering about 50 have attacked the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, in his country home of Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of Imo State on Saturday afternoon.

Already, Ugochinyere’s uncle, Ikeagwuonu, has been shot dead and several others fatally wounded in the attack.

The yet-to-be identified gunmen, who arrived Ugochinyere’s residence in a gestapo style, started shooting sporadically at anything on sight, development which forced people running helter-skelter.

The gunmen set ablaze all the vehicles within the vicinity even as thick smoke has enveloped the community.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ugochinyere is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideator North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the forthcoming February 25 elections.

In a terse message he sent out across to human rights groups and his social media handles, he wrote: “Emergency. We need help in Akokwa. We are under attack. My…





