NDLEA Seizes N5bn Illicit Drugs In Lagos Warehouse





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted another Tramadol cartel with the seizure of millions of opioids pills and bottles worth over N5billion from a warehouse in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State.

The NDLEA operatives also arrested two of the kingpins in connection to the illicit drugs.

Also, the anti-narcotics agency uncovered and dismantled a clandestine skuchies laboratory in a remote part of Sagamu, Ogun State, where several equipment and various quantities of illicit substances used to mass produce the dangerous new psychoactive substance were recovered on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in statement on Sunday, said: “the drug cartels took the first heat on Tuesday 10th January from determined officers of the agency who intercepted an imported consignment of Loud, a strong variant of cannabis, weighing 4, 878.72 kilograms along Awolowo road Ikoyi, Lagos.

Source: Leadership Newspaper