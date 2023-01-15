Nigerian Youths, Stand Up To Be Counted!





“There is always enough light for one who wishes to see”. Hazrat Imam Ali (AS)

The forthcoming presidential elections will be determined, to a large extent, by the votes of the youths. There has been so much talk about how each succeeding generation in the last 62 years has betrayed the Nigerian project and bequeathed a glorified shithole to succeeding generations. In many social media fora, youths routinely take their elders to the cleaners, telling them to shut up because the old school, having blighted the future of its children, has nothing worthwhile to offer.

Now, demographics have come to the rescue. The youths outnumber the rest of us by a margin so significant that whoever they decide to vote for will successfully emerge president. The latest figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bear out this fact.

According to INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, there are 37,060,399 registered voters between the ages of 18 and 34, accounting for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper