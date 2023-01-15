Police Kill 1 Bandit, Arrest 2 Others, Recover Weapons In Kaduna





In an unrelenting onslaught against criminal elements and hoodlums, the Kaduna State Police Command said it has recorded another major breakthrough as its operatives attached to Rigachikun Division on Saturday, January 14, 2023 neutralised one bandit with others escaping with bullet wounds.

The Command said at about 0100hours on the Saturday, it received a distress call that bandits have invaded the residence of one Umar Ibrahim at Amana Maimadachi village with the view to carrying out their nefarious activities.

It revealed that upon receipt of the distress report, the crack operatives alongside other local security stakeholders swiftly mobilised and moved to the location where they engaged the bandits and thwarted their attempt to kidnap law-abiding citizens of the State.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, further said in the tactically executed operation, one of the bandits clad in military camouflage was neutralised, while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper