Road Accident Claims Lives, Injures Others In Abuja





An accident involving over five cars, on Sunday afternoon, claimed multiple lives and left no fewer than eight persons injured in a road crash that happened at the popular Nicon Junction along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway in Abuja.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Clifford Ugochukwu, who is a resident of the Gishiri community, which is directly located opposite the Nicon Junction where the accident occurred at around 1:20pm, he was returning from Church when he saw the large crowd at the junction.

He explained that from what he saw after the accident, the people that were injured were rushed to the hospital by the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were at the scene of the accident.

Ugochukwu said that when he enquired about the cause of the accident, some said it was caused by overspeeding, but that the accident took everybody unawares, that even some people waiting to board vehicles were not spared.

“I counted about five vehicles, one was inside the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper