Sina Rambo’s Mother-in-law Clarifies Post On Davido,Chioma





Queen Korth, mother of Sina Rambo’s estranged wife, has clarified a recent post wherein she dragged Singer Davido and his woman, Chioma Rowland, into her daughter’s ongoing marital drama with the Adelekes.

The incident started after Korth shaded Chioma when someone berated her online to learn how to keep silent like Davido’s wife following loggerhead with her husband.

Korth clapped back at the troll while insinuating that things aren’t all rosy between Davido and Chioma adding the latter was enduring things.

Few hours ago, Korth’s mum shared a post and screenshot of Davido’s comment on the issue. According to screenshots obtained, the Singer expressed displeasure over the call out and questioned why Chioma would be discussed online at a time she is mourning her son.

Korth’s mum’s post, however, triggered backlash from fans for leaking her chat with the Afrobeats Superstar.

Reacting, in a follow-up social media post, Queen Korth clarified her previous post, by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper