Tinubu In Strategic Meeting With APC Guber, NASS Candidates





In an apparent last-minute strategic move, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, in Abuja met with governorship and National Assembly candidates of the party ahead of the upcoming general election.

Tinubu told the candidates that he had been eager to meet with them, just as he urged them to ensure they do not disappoint members of the party who elected them to fly the party’s tickets at the 2023 polls.

According to him, with the many unproductive years of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government, Nigerians and indeed members of the APC were expecting a new lease of life from the candidates.

“I am pleased to meet with you today because in you I see our party’s hope and path to success. In you I see the hope of historic national progress as well.

“As so often in life, victory is not a cause for rest or celebration. It is a call to a greater challenge and harder toil. Thus, you all have won the primaries…





Source: Leadership Newspaper