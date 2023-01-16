2023: Pro-Tinubu Group Begins Door-To-Door Campaign In FCT





The City Boy Movement, a group determined to ensure the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President in 2023 elections, has commenced a door-to-door campaign to win grassroots support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in different wards of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group, led by its Director of Mobilisation and Social Impact, Francis Shoga, was at the palace of the District Head of Maitama in Kubwa, Bulus Yerima Pada, for a courtesy visit on Saturday to seek the blessings of the royal father and his chiefs in Kubwa area of Abuja.

Speaking to reporters during the campaign exercise, Mr. Shoga said the essence of the visit was to campaign for the APC and Tinubu by sensitising the people at the grassroots on where and why they should put their finger prints for Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

He described the former Lagos State governor as “a man that can move Nigeria forward, a man that can make Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper