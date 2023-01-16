At Chatham House, Obi Says He Will Dismantle Inefficiency





The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that if elected President of Nigeria in the February 25 eletion, his government will dismantle inefficiency in governance.

Obi, who was a guest of Chatham House, the famous British international think-tank and Policy institute, said with him and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in charge of governance, they will dismantle inefficiency and eliminate transactional policies that breed corruption in government.

Obi, during the engagement, which was monitored in Abuja, took over 15 questions from the audience after presenting a paper on various issues.

He said they will dismantle the structure of criminality, which is being used to hold the country to ransom.

“There will be no sacred cow,” Obi said of what will happen under the Obi-Datti administration.

The Labour Party presidential candidate also said: “our objective is to dismantle these structures of criminality and enthrone competence, character, and capability so that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper