Bakare Urges Nigerians To Reject Politicians With Sense Of Entitlement





Serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned Nigerians not to vote for politicians with a sense of entitlement.

Speaking on the state of the nation at his church yesterday in Lagos, Bakare warned that politics of entitlement manifests among perennial candidacy, not with the intent to serve, but to gratify long-term personal ambitions.

He said the Nigerian presidency is not a reward for anyone’s lifetime of sacrifice to the nation.

Bakare said, “Emi lokan type of politics insists on one’s turn even if circumstances do not align. Politics of entitlement also manifests as perennial candidacy, not with the intent to serve, but to gratify long-term personal ambitions.

“It could also manifest as insistence on a given political office as a reward for what one considers a lifetime of sacrifice to the nation.

“Politicians with a sense of entitlement evade political debates and do not consider it imperative to communicate with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper