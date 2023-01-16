Customs Recovers Lawmaker’s N60m SUV From Armed Robbers





Nigeria Customs Service Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3, has intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser (SUV) car belonging to a member of the National Assembly.

Sector Coordinator of the JBPT, Acting Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Olugbenga Peter, disclosed while briefing journalists on the activities of the Taskforce in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday.

Peters added that the vehicle was seized from two suspected armed robbers that had earlier allegedly snatched the car at gunpoint from the driver of the lawmaker.

JBPT Sector 3 covers Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue States.

He put the worth of the car at N45m and yet-to-be paid duty paid value at N15 million.

Peters added: “Our operatives deployed to Suleja axis of Niger State, while on routine patrol intercepted a Toyota land cruiser SUV with registration number KUJ 570 MB from Abuja heading to Kaduna.

“The operatives requested for the vehicle customs documents from the occupants. The two occupants who could not produce any document…





Source: Leadership Newspaper