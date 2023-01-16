DSS Denies Invading CBN, As Emefiele Resumes Duty After Annual Leave





The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to arrest the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday afternoon.

In a terse statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of DSS, Peter Afunanya, he described the report of the invasion as fake news and misleading.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading,” Afunanya stated.

Meanwhile, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

Emefiele, who proceeded on annual leave in December 2022, resumed work this Monday, January 16, 2023.

CBN spokesman, Osita Nwasinobi, said “the governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty” ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper