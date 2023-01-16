Man Beats Mother To Death In Delta





A young man who reportedly beat his mother to death in Delta State has been handed over to police authority.

The incident occurred in Umusam Ogbe, Kwale, Delta State.

It was learnt that the Lagos returnee and only surviving son, helped oversee the sale of the family’s property leading to an argument between him and his mother and in the process, he beat her to death.

According to eye witness report, “After the family agreed to sell the property, an argument arose over the sharing. The position of the mother did not go well with the man. At that point he hit the mother while the woman gave up the ghost.

“Unfortunately for him, neighbours quickly tracked him down, prevented him from running and handed him over to vigilantes who were at the scene.”

The vigilante promptly handed the suspect over to policemen from Kwale Division who evacuated the corpse from the scene of the incident.

When contacted, the Delta State police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper