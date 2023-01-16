Ndiomu, PAP Staff Bid Farewell To Late Ex-Amnesty Boss Dokubo





The lnterim Adminstrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), on Saturday, led the farewell organised in honour of the late Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo.

The Service of Songs in honour of Dokubo, a former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of PAP, attracted a full house of present and past PAP management and staff, family, friends and other sympathisers to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Event Centre in Abuja.

According to a statement by acting head of information, PAP, Lawson Alaenetonwa, wife of the former PAP boss, Mrs lbila Quaker Dokubo, and two of his children attended the afternoon of songs, prayers, tributes and well-wishes for Dokubo’s final journey.

In his homily, the officiating minister, Pastor Obinna Obioma, spoke on the need for man to always strive to live a worthy life that is kind, pleasant and imbued with the fear of God.

He cautioned against waiting until the last minute…





Source: Leadership Newspaper