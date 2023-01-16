Non-oil Exports Revenues Rise By 40% To $4.82bn – NEPC





The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said Nigeria recorded non-oil export earnings of $4.82 billion in 2022.

Ezra Yakusak, executive director/chief executive officer (CEO), NEPC, said this while presenting the 2022 non-oil export performance to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Yakusak said the figure represented a 39.91 percent increase compared to 2021 when non-oil exports totalled $3.45 billion.

He said the figure is based on data collated from various pre-shipment inspection agents appointed by the federal government under the Pre-shipment Inspection Act, 2004.

Yakusak said it was the best yearly result since the NEPC was established 47 years ago.

He said the latest results lend credence to the fact that various export intervention programmes initiated and implemented by the council and other sister organisations gradually yielded desirable results throughout the year under consideration.

Source: Leadership Newspaper