Saraki: Atiku ‘ll Win 4 Zones, Tinubu, Obi To Win South-West, South-East Only





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will emerge victorious in forthcoming the February 25 presidential election.

He, however, revealed that Labour Party (LP) was PDP’s only challenge in the South-East region of the country while giving South-West to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki, who spoke on AriseNews Channel breakfast show, The Morning Show, on Monday, monitored in Abuja, also insisted that the PDP will win in four geopolitical zones – North-West, North-East, South-South and North-Central during the poll.

“South-South is a strong PDP area. We will do very well in South-South, South-East, the challenge we have there, of course, is Labour.

“But we will still do well in the South-East and take our 25 per cent. We will do well in North-Central, we will do well in North-West and North-East.

“We need four zones. By the time you have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper