SERAP Threatens To Sue NASS Over N228.1bn In 2023 Budget





Socioeconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to sue the National Assembly if it fails to cut its N228.1 billion budget including the N30.17billion severance payments and inauguration costs for members.

SERAP, which gave the senate president, Ahmad Lawan and the speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila seven days to meet its demands, described the budget increase as unlawful, and unfair to the Nigerian people.

It said this outrageous waste of public money would substantially increase the cost of governance, and exacerbate the debt crisis, adding that it is unlawful and unfair to the Nigerian people.

The civil society organisation, in an open letter dated January 14, 2023 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, also stated that if the outrageous waste of public money is allowed to stand it would substantially increase the cost of governance, and exacerbate the debt crisis.

SERAP, therefore, urged the National Assembly to propose…





Source: Leadership Newspaper