UNIPGC Africa Congratulates Ojadah On Appointment As IPGC/CIPG Global President





The executives of the United International Peace and Governance Council of Africa (UNIPGC) Africa, have congratulated Ambassador (Dr) Jonathan Ojadah, on his appointment as the Acting Global President of the International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC), USA and Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance (CIPG), Texas, USA.

Ojadah, a Nigerian, is the youngest Diplomat and the first African to head IPGC, USA and CIPG, Texas, USA.

A statement issued by Ambassador Lorna Williams, Secretary General of the Supreme Council, enjoined Ojadah to use the opportunity to continue his good works in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large.

Williams noted that Ojadah has shown tremendous commitment towards the uplifting of the organisation which has earned him the nomination by 2/3 members of the Supreme Council in fulfilment of the organisation’s requirement in the Constitution.

The statement reads in parts: “The Supreme Council of the International Peace and Governance Council, IPGC,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper