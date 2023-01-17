4 To Die By Hanging Over Robbery and Murder In Osun





An Osun State High Court, on Monday, sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.

The convicts, Hammed Rafiu (37), Rasidi Waidi (39), Kayode Sunday (29), and Owolabi Bashiru (54), were arraigned before the court on six count charges on October 23, 2019.

The charge sheet then then listed conspiracy, contrary to section 6(b), armed robbery, contrary to and punishable under section 1(1) and (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap R11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, Conspiracy to murder, contrary to section 324, murder contrary to and punishable under section 319, stealing contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) and kidnappingcontrary to and punishable under section 364 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 2, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

According to the prosecution counsel from the State’s Ministry of Justice, Dele Akintayo, the four men ganged up and murdered one Victor Akinbile, a cousin to a former deputy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper