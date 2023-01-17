Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, Parting Gift To President Muhammadu Buhari – Presidency





The presidency has described the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum award to be conferred on President Muhammadu Buhari as a parting gift to the president for his contributions to peace in Africa.

Buhari will today receive the “African Award for Strengthening Peace’’ in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, for his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent, through regular inventions, counsels and conciliatory positions.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, said the president had spent his entire life fighting for peace in Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa.

According to him, the award comes at a time as the president is in the twilight of his administration.

He said, “Peace is everything to individuals, nations, corporations, to any organization peace is very important, therefore the peace award that is being given to our President is worth its weight in gold.

“Because This is a man that has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper