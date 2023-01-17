Atiku, Tinubu Renew War Over Alleged Corruption





With a little over one month to the general election, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have rekindled their backlash and lash back in the bid to clinch the presidency.

The two presidential hopefuls have been at loggerheads since the commencement of the campaigns for the 2023 polls, attacking themselves with incisive vituperations in the ongoing credibility battle.

The rangling resumed yesterday when Tinubu asked security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute Atiku over a recent revelation of alleged collusion with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece and loot public funds.

But lashing back at Tinubu, the PDP flagbearer said the call for his arrest and prosecution over alleged corruption was diversionary, irresponsible, and a sheer attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians from the issues affecting the country.

LEADERSHIP recalls that an audio…





Source: Leadership Newspaper