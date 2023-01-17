CP Allays Fears Of Election Disruption In Anambra





Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Echeng Echeng has allayed fears that gunmen will not allow the 2023 elections to hold in the state.

He also urged those who have not collected their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to do so, assuring that the elections in the state will hold in a most peaceful atmosphere.

Represented by the Police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, deputy superintendent of police, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, during the inauguration of the national convention of the Ultimate Business Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN) in Awka, Anambra State yesterday, Echeng assured that the command is battle ready to withstand any form of lawlessness during the election.

He said, “We know that there is no perfect society but given the level of readiness of the command we are better emboldened to checkmate incidents of insecurity in Anambra State.

“I urge you all to go and obtain your PVCs and perform your civic responsibilities as law abiding citizens…





Source: Leadership Newspaper