GOC Challenges Nigerian Navy On Inter-Service Cooperation





The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, has called on the Nigerian Navy to continue to encourage inclusion and cooperation of sister agencies in some of its activities.

Oluyede, who made the call at Onne, Rivers State, while speaking at the maiden 10 kilometers jog/walk exercise organised by the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, said such inclusion promotes inter-agency relationship and cooperation.

He commended the Navy for their integration approach, which encouraged full participation of sister agencies such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The GOC, who was represented by the Commander, 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Saidu Tilawan, therefore, advised the Navy to change their slogan ‘Onward Together’ to ‘ Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper