Learn From History, Osinbajo Tells Youths In Liberia





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has urged young people to learn from history rather than repeat it or allow it to jeopardise a better future.

Just as the Liberian President, George Weah, his deputy and different Liberian groups welcomed, decorated the Nigeria’s VP with traditional recognitions and awards at a youth forum on Monday in Monrovia.

The Nigerian Vice President was the Special Guest of Honour at a youth forum to mark the 60th birthday of the Liberian Vice President, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor.

According to a statement by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, the VP was first received in Monrovia by President Weah, who held talks with him and welcomed him to the West African nation, expressing appreciation for the VP’s one-day visit.

Later at the youth forum themed “Conversation with the Vice President and Young People,” Dr. Howard-Taylor, in her welcome remarks, described her Nigerian counterpart as a humble and selfless leader who inspires hope for a better…





Source: Leadership Newspaper