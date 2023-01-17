Liverpool’s Form Worries Klopp Ahead Of Wolves Clash





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he was more concerned about taking responsibility for his team’s recent slump in form rather than signing players.

The FA Cup holders are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in a third-round replay in the aftermath of a humiliating 3-0 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

If Liverpool win they will again face Brighton, who put three goals past the Merseyside club in both league meetings this season and dominated from the start in Saturday’s win.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Klopp reiterated that the club are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window as they look to get the best out of their existing squad.

“We look outside [to transfers] as well. It’s not that we’re stubborn and think we will keep these boys until 2060,” Klopp told reporters.

“If the solutions are out there, doable and available, of course we would buy players. But we have an existing squad and it is underperforming…





