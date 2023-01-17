NLNG Says Bonny Plant Still In Operation





The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas(NLNG) Limited, has said that operations at its plant on Bonny Island is still active despite a Force Majeure declared in October 2022 and feedgas supply challenges.

The plant continues to produce Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG and Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers.

In addition to ensuring steady operation, NLNG remains committed to its culture of transparency and maintains consistent communication with key stakeholders on developments in the upstream sector.

The company is closely monitoring the resolution of supply challenges by all relevant parties.

Bloomberg report a few days ago, said the company has halted several Liquified Natural Gas, LNG, shipments after production was disrupted due to vandalism on pipelines from the gas field by oil thieves and criminals.

This is coming barely 3 months after NLNG declared force majeure on its 22.2 million ton per year Bonny LNG export…





Source: Leadership Newspaper