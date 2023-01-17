Oby Ezekwesili Tackles Atiku Over Claim Of EMT Headship Under Obasanjo





A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to desist from claiming to be the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) under the former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

Atiku was Vice President under former President Obasanjo while Ezekwesili served in different capacities during Obasanjo administration between 1999 and 2007 including being a Minister of Solid Minerals Development, and Education at different times.

Atiku had on Monday in the course of his campaign engagements for the 2023 presidential election, claimed that as Head of EMT while he was vice president, he was instrumental in designing a private sector revival strategy and advocated for the opening of the economy for private sector investments in several sectors, which resulted in tremendous progress.

But, responding to the claim, Ezekwesili, in a post on her Twitter handle on Tuesday, said Atiku was never…





Source: Leadership Newspaper