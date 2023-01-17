Query: Kogi Govt Rejects Ohinoyi’s Response Over Illegal Title





The Kogi State government has rejected the response to the query it issued to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, for ascribing a wrong and illegal title of Attah Ebira to himself.

Recall that the foremost traditional ruler was queried by the State Government for allegedly refusing to join other State functionaries to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene when the latter visited on December 29, 2022 to commision legacy projects executed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The monarch responded days later, accusing the State government of keeping him in the dark about the President’s visit to his domain and as well unfair to him by contents of the query issued to him.

But, a new letter dated Monday, January 16, 2023 by the State government and personally signed by the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salami Momodu Ozigi Deedat, addressed to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, faulted and rejected rejected Ohinoyi’s reply to the query for not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper