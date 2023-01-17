STI: Federal Govt To Implement 0.5% Of GDP For R&D





The federal government has moved to actualise the 0.5 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products(GDP) earmarked to improve Research and Development (R&D) in order to fast-track Nigeria’s drive to industrialization through Science Technology Innovation(STI).

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed this in his speech while declaring open the 7th Edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation Exposition (Expo 2023), which commenced in Abuja on Monday with the theme “Actualising Effective Diversification of the Nigerian Economy Through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI)”.

The 5-day exposition is aimed to bring to the fore the capabilities of Nigerian scientists, engineers, inventors/innovators in contributing to the economic diversification of Nigeria; Promote collaboration among research institutions, researchers/inventors and investors to facilitate the growth of indigenous manufacturing and commercialisation of Nigerian

products.

It is also aimed to support…





Source: Leadership Newspaper