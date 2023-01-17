Unknown Man Shoots Uber Driver In Abuja





A yet-to-be identified Uber driver has been shot and hospitalised in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja metropolis.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that the driver was shot late Monday night in Garki Area 11, Abuja, after an encounter with an unidentified man.

Media reports had earlier alleged that it was a case of robbery but the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) dismissed such claim.

FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, while speaking on the incident, said, “the news in circulation that armed robbers killed an Uber driver in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been stripped of basic facts. Hence, the need to disabuse the minds of residents who may have come across the misleading information.”

She further stated that, “preliminary investigations by the Police have it that, on Monday January 16, 2023 at about 10pm, an altercation ensued between an Uber driver and another whose name is yet to be known, over a parking space along Gimbiya street, Garki. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper