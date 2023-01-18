2023: IT Security Breaches Will Make Or Break Businesses – Taylor





Quentyn Taylor, is the senior director of Information Security and Global Response at Canon Europe, Middle East and Africa. In this chat with CHIMA AKWAJA he looks at the information technology and security landscape and proffers suggestions on what businesses need to do to stay ahead of regulation and cyber-attacks.

Where will IT investment be directed in 2023 and how will this impact the execution of security strategies?

Digitisation was critical in the shift to hybrid, and as a result, information technology (IT) teams have enjoyed relatively high budgets in previous years, while other business functions have been cut. However, now organisations are operating in a different landscape, with rising inflation and the threat of a global recession, many will begin to reassess all their budgets, IT included.

Despite this economic turbulence, security will remain a priority for investment. The threat landscape continues to develop at pace, and with financial and reputational damage…





Source: Leadership Newspaper