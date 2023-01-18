2023: Sports Ministry Earmarks N116.3m For Vehicle Maintenance, Fuel





The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed to spend the sum of N116.3m on maintenance and fueling of vehicles, plants and generators in 2023.

This was contained in the 2023 appropriation act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The breakdown of the expenditure revealed that the Sports Ministry would be funding the maintenance of their motor vehicles and transport equipment with the whopping N25,693,619 and N55, 982, 564 on fuel and lubricants.

The documents sourced from the Budget Office of the Federation also revealed that the maintenance of office furnitures, building, residential quarters and IT equipment will cost N24.25m.

While maintenance of plants and generators as well as other maintenance services will gulp N10.4m, motor fuel will cost N22, 041, 044; plants and generators fuel will take N30, 358, 570.

The Ministry will also spend N3, 358, 570 on other transport equipment fuel.

The proposed expenditures were captured in the N8.906 billion allocated to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper