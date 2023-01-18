Alleged Murder: Muslim Community Demands N2bn Compensation From Police





Muslim community in Gwarimpa Estate Abuja has dragged the Nigerian Police to Court over the alleged gruesome murder of a truck driver Mallam Kabiru Babai by a police officer in Osun State.

The group which filed a fundamental human rights case between Balkisu Kabiru Babai v Police Service Commission and 4 others, in the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja, on Tuesday, is demanding two billion Naira compensation for the family of the deceased.

In a suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1292/22 before Hon. Justice A. R. Mohammed, Federal High Court, Maitama, the Muslim community beseeched the court grants their prayers to enable the widow to take care of the children.

The Muslim group told the court that it decided to pursue the case for justice and fairness.

Malam Babai was alleged to have been murdered by Sergeant Moses Samuel of the Osun State Police Command on the 3rd of December, 2021 at about 5pm prompt.

The deceased, until his death, was a truck driver, Imam, philanthropist and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper