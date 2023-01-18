Federal Govt Okays N1.9trn For NNPCL To Construct 44 Roads





The federal government has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Works and Housing for the reconstruction of 44 federal roads, totaling 4,554 kilometers in length, at a cost of N1.9 trillion to be handled by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who briefed journalists on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, Council approved the recommendation to invest in the reconstruction of selected federal roads by the federal government, road infrastructure development and refurbishment investment tax credit policy, phase two by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and its subsidiaries.

He said following the issuance of requisite Full…





Source: Leadership Newspaper