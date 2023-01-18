Insecurity: Declare State Of Emergency In Imo, PDP Tells Buhari





The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the State over insecurity.

The State chairman of the opposition party, Chief Charles Ugwu represented by the party’s Secretary, Chief Ray Emeana, made the call at a press briefing in Owerri, the State capital on Wednesday.

The party said if insecurity persists in Imo State, President Buhari should declare a state of emergency without further delay.

The PDP lamented the spate of attacks on Imo people including its members, saying “As responsible and patriotic stakeholders in Imo State, we can no longer continue to live in denial of the fact that Imo is a peculiar conflict state that requires creative and responsive intervention to manage.”

Further, the party said, “The tragic irony in all of this is that the State Government under Senator Hope Uzodinma, which has a primary responsibility to protect lives and property, is not only incapable of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper