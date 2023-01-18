PAPU Day: African Countries Urged To Embrace e-commerce For Service Delivery





African countries have been called upon to embrace e-commerce for cross-border service delivery to boost businesses in the continent especially through the region’s postal industry.

The call was made in statements issued by the secretary general of Pan Africa Postal Union (PAPU), Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo, and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) respectively, on Tuesday, even as PAPU commemorated its Day on Wednesday.

This year’s PAPU Day celebration was titled, ‘the Post: An established promoter of cross-border e-commerce in Africa’, to create awareness on new opportunities in the sector.

Mr Moyo said the theme “speaks to the broader agenda of the digital transformation of the traditional Post into the “Smart Post” built on new technologies for holistic and integrated service delivery”.

“Therefore, informed by the common value proposition of positioning the Post as the preferred promoter of cross-border e-commerce in Africa. All postal players are called upon to use every…





Source: Leadership Newspaper