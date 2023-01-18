People Hide Incompetence Under Religion – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that some people hide under the canopy of religion to advance their economic and political agenda, hence continuous education was needed so that the larger populace would not be hoodwinked.

The President spoke at Nouakchott, Mauritania, Tuesday, while meeting with Rashad Hussain, United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Recounting his private meeting at the White House with former President Donald Trump, the Nigerian leader in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, recalled Trump asking him: “why are you killing Christians in Nigeria?” and how he proceeded to tell him that the issue in the country was not religious, but rather criminal, and a usage of religion by some elements to further their economic, and sometimes, political interests.

“It’s a problem Nigeria has been struggling with for a long time, and it is completely unnecessary,” President Buhari said.

“Some people use religion as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper