500 Students To Participate In UNIABUJA Internship Programme





More than 500 students have indicated interest to participate in the University of Abuja Internship Programme.

The programme is aimed at providing the students of the university with practical experience to help them validate the knowledge gained in the classroom and broadly enhance their capacity to utilise their skills and talents.

The director of Internship and Linkages Services Unit (ILS, Unit) of the university, Prof. Abdulfatai Jimoh, disclosed this yesterday, during a one-day awareness/sensitization programme on Internship and Asolar Home Systems.

The workshop was organised by ILS, University of Abuja in collaboration with Asolar Systems Nigeria Limited.

He said the objectives of Internship Programme of ILS Unit is to provide the opportunity for the university programme to have a more measurable relevance to the society, enhance the employability of the students by providing spaces for them to have a foretaste of the employment needs of society and enhance their skills in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper