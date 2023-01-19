Chelsea Agree £29m Deal To Sign PSV Eindhoven Forward Noni Madueke





Chelsea have agreed a £29m deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke.

There are still final details to sort out in the deal but the player is preparing to travel to England.

Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham.

He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

There was a feeling PSV would not want to sell him because they already sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool this window, but it is understood Chelsea were very insistent.

The deal will take Chelsea’s spending in this window to £190m, having already spent £270m in the summer, and to £460m since Todd Boehly took over the club.

Madueke will become Chelsea’s sixth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.





Source: Leadership Newspaper