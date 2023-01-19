Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Tinubu’s Disqualification Over Same-faith Ticket





Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over their Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The court dismissed the suit filed by Mr Osigwe Ahmed Momoh, on the ground of lack of locus standi by the plaintiff.

Justice Mohammed held that the lawyer having not being a member of APC and having not participated in the process that produced Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima, cannot query the ruling party on its nominations.

The lawyer had in the suit prayed the Court for an order nullifying the candidature of Tinubu from participating in the presidential election on the ground that the nomination of all Muslim candidates was unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of Sections 14, 15 and 224 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Specifically, the lawyer who claimed to be an apostle of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper