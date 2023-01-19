Cross River To Train 12,000 Teachers





Cross River State government has concluded plans to train 12,000 primary school teachers in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The training will be carried out by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to sharpen the skills of the beneficiaries and boost their productivity.

The executive chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Senator Stephen Odey stated this in a telephone conversation yesterday with LEADERSHIP.

He said upon completion of the training exercise, teachers would be kept abreast with the emerging trends in the basic education sub-sector sector to improve the level of pupils and students understanding.

The SUBEB chairman stated that the training exercise will be decentralized in order to enhance participation of teachers in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Odey lauded Governor Ben Ayade for his constant contribution to the development of the education sector through training and re-training of teachers and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper