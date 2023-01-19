Drug Barons Face Tougher Year Ahead, Marwa Declares





Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has said drug barons and cartels will face tougher actions in 2023 if they continue dealing in illicit drugs.

This is even as the NDLEA boss revealed that about 34 of the barons have already been arrested and facing prosecution in the last two years.

Marwa, who stated this on January 18, 2023 at a press briefing at the NDLEA national headquarters, Abuja to update the public on efforts by the agency to rid the country of illicit substance abuse and drug trafficking on the second anniversary of his leadership of the anti-narcotics body, also said in these two years, the NDLEA had arrested 26, 458 drug traffickers, among them, 34 barons.

NDLEA Seizes N5bn Illicit Drugs In Lagos Warehouse

He said, “Last year, I issued a new year appeal to them and also warned that those who refused to heed the warning would find themselves in a difficult situation. Already, we have 34…





Source: Leadership Newspaper