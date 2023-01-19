Flying Eagles To Play Friendly Match With Zambia In Abuja





Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on their Zambian counterparts in two friendly games in the Nigerian capital city, Abuja, as part of preparations for this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The tour has been consummated following a request letter from the Nigeria Football Federation January 13, that met with the ready acceptance of the Football Association of Zambia.

Through a letter dated 14th January 2023, Adrian Kashala, FAZ’s General Secretary, said the Zambia football-ruling body was agreeable to the proposal. The proposal for the tour includes FAZ flying the Junior Chipolopolo to Nigeria while the NFF will bear the cost of accommodation, feeding and other logistics for the Zambia delegation.

The two matches will take place on Friday, 27th January and Monday, 30th January 2023 respectively.

Free-scoring Flying Eagles have scored a total of 10 goals in two friendly games since resuming camp after the yuletide period – the latest being a 5-1 mauling of Galadima FC in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper