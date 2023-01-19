In Ogun, Atiku Vows To End Incessant ASUU Strikes If Elected President





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, pledged to profer permanent solution to the agitations of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) if he is elected as President of the country come February 25, 2023 election.

This is coming just as Atiku also tasked party members to ensure PDP’s victory at their respective polling units as condition for qualifying them to benefit any appointment under his administration if eventually voted for as president.

Atiku made the pledge while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP members and supporters when his campaign train birthed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In Atiku’s entourage were the national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke; Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom…





Source: Leadership Newspaper