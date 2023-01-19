JUST-IN: Makinde Stays Away As Atiku Campaigns In Oyo





As earlier reported by LEADERSHIP, Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, was conspicuously absent on Thursday afternoon at the historic Mapo Hall venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, the State capital.

However, major PDP stakeholders in the State attended the rally with key supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, asking party members and supporters in the State to vote Governor Makinde for a second term in office.

The atmosphere at the Ibadan rally was indicative of the fact that Atiku and Makinde may have settled their rift behind the scene in order to forge a common front ahead of the upcoming general elections next month.

As the rally gets underway, those who spoke so far including the Master of the Ceremony, Senator Dino Melaye; director-general of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and wife of the presidential candidate, Hajia Amina Titi Atiku…





Source: Leadership Newspaper