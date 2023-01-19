Lagos Politician Funke Akindele’s Ex-husband, JJC Skillz, Returns To Islam





Entertainer, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has announced his return to Islam religion, which he was born into.

The award-winning songwriter and filmmaker made this known in a post on his verified Instagram handle, @JJCSkillz.

JJC Skillz, who is a former husband of movie star cum politician, Funke Akindele, said he was born a Muslim but never practiced the religion as he followed the religion of his mother, Christianity.

Both Funke and AbdulRasheed recently ended their marriage.

LEADERSHIP reports that Funke Akindele is the deputy governorship candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections in Lagos State.

AbdulRasheed wrote, “I was lost, but now I’m found, O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next. O Allah, I ask You for well-being in my religious and worldly affairs, and my family and my wealth.

“O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and…





