Major European League Winner Odds And Predictions





The Five major football leagues in Europe are; The English Premier League (EPL), Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. The EPL is for England, Bundesliga for Germany, La Liga for Spain, Serie A for Italy, and Ligue 1 for France. Each league consists of different clubs participating in yearly competitions to win the league title.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE- ENGLAND

Arsenal: Currently at the top of the EPL table is the almighty Arsenal football club. So far this season, they have done incredibly well on the pitch, making their fans happy. They have the 3rd highest Premier League title in the history of The English Premier League, which started in 1899. They have the best form currently in the EPL. Out of 17 matches played as of the time of writing this article, they have won 14 games, drawn in 2 matches, and lost 1 match to Manchester United. Players like Martin Odegaard (7 goals, 5 assists), Bukayo Saka (6 goals, 6 assists), Gabriel Martinelli (7 goals, 2 assists), Gabriel Jesus…





Source: Leadership Newspaper